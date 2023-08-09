Fulham close to signing 22-year-old Chelsea attacker

Fulham are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports News, who claim there is a ‘growing optimism’ that an agreement between the two London clubs can be reached within the next day or two.

After spending last season out on loan with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen and struggling to continue his development, there is hope a move to a Premier League rival this summer could be the change of scenery the 22-year-old needs in order to get his career back on track.

Although a fee has not been reported, with the London-born winger currently valued at a modest £15 million (TM), Fulham’s risk vs. reward is likely to outweigh any financial elements to the potential deal.

Should the Blues’ academy graduate complete a switch to Craven Cottage, he will become Marco Silva’s third summer signing after Calvin Bassey joined from Rangers and Raul Jimenez completed a move from Wolves.