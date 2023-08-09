Newcastle’s 2022-23 transfer villain set to join Premier League rivals

Hugo Ekitike was one of last summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

The young French forward, formerly of Stade Reims, was one of Eddie Howe’s top striking targets before he eventually snubbed a move to St. James’ Park in favour of a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

And following the 21-year-old’s move to the Parc des Prince, Howe turned his attention to Alexander Isak; a decision everyone at the club will be thankful for a year later.

However, according to a recent report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ekitike is once again facing an uncertain future and could finally be on his way to the Premier League.

The Reims-born forward won’t be playing for the Magpies though. He is reportedly in talks to sign for Sean Dyche’s Everton, and while the potential deal is still in its infancy, following just 12 Ligue 1 starts last season, it seems a move away from Paris would be best for all parties.

 

