Jurgen Klopp has reportedly told friends he is considering quitting Liverpool next year.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claim the German manager has been left disappointed by FSG’s lack of financial backing this summer.

Having lost several senior players at the end of last season, including Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who moved to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad Club, respectively, Klopp’s need to rebuild his midfield has been evident.

Even though the Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a combined £110 million, with talks for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia struggling to progress, despite weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, there are concerns the 2019-20 Premier League winners may have to settle for just the two additions.

And according to these latest reports, following his frustration at the club’s lack of desire to improve the squad in order to keep pace with their domestic rivals, Klopp is thought to be ready to throw the towel in as early as next year.

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach, after winning seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League, is also reported to have said he feels like he has taken Liverpool Football Club as far as he can.