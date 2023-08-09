Following their relegation to the Championship, Leeds United have cut their wage bill by £76 million, Football Insider can confirm.

After joining the club in the closing weeks of the season, Sam Allardyce was unable to keep the club out of the relegation zone, ending the Yorkshire side’s three-year tenure in the Premier League.

The Whites, who are now back in the Championship, have hired Daniel Farke as manager and have significantly reduced their playing squad.

Ten first-team players have left Leeds United since transfer window started. Including five stars who left the club on loan deals.

Leeds’ salaries have decreased by £76million since their most recent financial statements as a result of player departures and wage reductions.

As per Capology’s, Leeds’ wage bill for the 2023/24 Championship season now is close to £45million.