Liverpool weighing up move for 25-year-old Premier League left-back

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move to sign Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Pervis Estupinan.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Transfers, who claims Jurgen Klopp is already planning for Andy Robertson’s long-term successor.

Estupinan, 25, enjoyed an excellent season with the Seagulls last time out. Following his £18 million move from Villarreal just over 12 months ago, Brighton’s well-rounded number 30 has shown all the signs of becoming a top Premier League left-back.

And with Robertson set to turn 30 at the start of next year, the Scotsman is eventually going to need replacing, and according to these latest reports, there are already some early concerns over the former Hull City defender’s physical condition.

Fans may be surprised to hear these reports; especially considering the Reds’ reliable number 26 started 26 Premier League games last season – the same number of domestic games he started the season before.

Nevertheless, with Estupinan quickly emerging as one of England’s most impactful full-backs; a player capable of defending and attacking, Klopp could do a lot worse when it comes to possible replacements for a player who has undoubtedly been one of his best during his tenure.

