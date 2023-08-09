Man United confirm injured attacker back in full training ahead of new season

Manchester United have confirmed that Anthony Martial has returned to first-team training following a recent injury.

Missing eight pre-season friendly matches, Martial, 27, was a major doubt to be fit in time for the new 2023-24 season.

However, ahead of Manchester United’s first Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night, Martial is in line to feature; music to Erik Ten Hag’s ears following Rasmus Hojlund’s injury which is expected to delay his club debut.

“Anthony Martial is back in full training after recovering from the injury which kept him out of our eight pre-season friendlies,” the Red Devils confirmed on their official website on Wednesday afternoon.

As for Hojlund, despite signing from Atalanta in a deal worth a whopping £72 million (Sky Sports), the young Denmark international is not set to feature for his new club for ‘a few weeks’ due to a back injury sustained while with his former club.

United’s Premier League opener, which will take place at Old Trafford on 14 August, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.