Newcastle United tipped to try and sign in-demand Arsenal star

Former American striker Eric Wynalda has suggested Newcastle United should try and sign wantaway Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The young Gunners’ forward enjoyed an impressive season with French side Stade Reims last time out. The New York-born 22-year-old was one of European football’s most in-form strikers; netting 22 goals in 39 games in all competitions.

And although the Arsenal hitman has been subject to formal approaches from both Inter Milan and AS Monaco, with both sides struggling to match the Gunners’ valuation, Wynalda believes a quartet of Premier League clubs, including Eddie Howe’s Magpies, should try their luck.

“I would like to see Folarin Balogun remain in the Premier League,” he told Action Network.

“He is a talented player with a lot of potential, and I think he would be a good fit for a number of clubs in the league.

“Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace are all clubs that are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and they would all be able to offer Balogun regular playing time. I think it would be good for Balogun to stay in the Premier League.

“It is the best league in the world, and it would give him the opportunity to test himself against the best players in the world. It would also give him the chance to play in the Champions League, which is a dream for many young players.”