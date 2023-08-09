Palace reach deal to sign Chelsea man on temporary deal

Things have been relatively quiet at Selhurst Park over the summer, but Crystal Palace could be starting to make some moves in the market now.

Roy Hodgson won’t want the make up of his squad to change too much from how it is at present, but he’s long enough in the tooth to know that the last few weeks of the transfer window are likely to be busy and that could impact on the Eagles just as much as any other club.

The loss of Wilfried Zaha and a potential sale of Michael Olise would weaken the south London outfit significantly, though they have reached a deal with London rivals, Chelsea, for a player that will strengthen Hodgson’s options.

Lewis Hall will become new Crystal Palace player this week. Positive talks took place on player side after the agreement reached with Chelsea last week ?? Loan move until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/LLZFaHWKP1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, talented 18-year-old, Lewis Hall, will swap Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

His move mirrors that of Conor Gallagher, and allows Hall the game time he needs to improve. Moreover, with no realistic prospect of him getting into the Chelsea team at present, it does the Blues a favour.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive Neil Jones column: A “feeling” Liverpool will sign Romeo Lavia, midfielder is a “manager’s dream”, plans for Thiago and Doak & more West Ham finally reach breakthrough to sign midfielder alongside Edson Alvarez Exclusive: Liverpool journalist has a feeling the Reds will sign Romeo Lavia

It isn’t clear whether Hodgson will be brave enough to stick the player straight into his starting line up, though there would be little point in acquiring him for a year and then trying to rein him in.

If his move ends up being half as successful as Gallagher’s, it’ll be a win win for both parties.