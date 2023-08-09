Phil Hay confirms Leeds are on verge of completing double transfer deal

After coming back from the dead against Cardiff City in their Championship opener last weekend, Leeds manager, Daniel Farke, will surely have pinpointed exactly where his squad needed to be improved.

Though the all whites’ performance wasn’t particularly bad, they were brittle at the back at times and not as clinical as they could be up front.

With the transfer window still open for business, it does offer every club the chance to still make some moves, and that appears to be exactly what Farke is doing.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have completed a deal for Joe Rodon to join them on a season long loan.

Agreement completed between Tottenham and Leeds United for Joe Rodon. The centre back joins #LUFC on loan until the end of the season ?? Spurs hope to find solution also for Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez in the next days/weeks. pic.twitter.com/WoeQqffOxE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

Phil Hay of The Athletic (subscription required), also noted that the club are in advanced talks to acquire Max Aarons from Norwich, a player that Farke knows well from his time as manager of the Canaries.

Farke’s decisiveness in entering the transfer market shows his willingness to adapt to what he sees before him, and rather than wait until the very last knockings of the window, getting business done is key.

What that will allow the German to do is settle his squad down that much earlier, and try to build up a head of steam in the early stages of the season.

With a few weeks still left of the transfer window, it’s entirely possible that Leeds haven’t finished buying or selling yet.