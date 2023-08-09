Leeds United are reportedly prepared to hand Archie Gray a new contract despite the teenager only signing a new deal in March earlier this year.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who has reported the Whites are so eager to tie down Gray, 17, that they’re set to offer him new and improved terms once he turns 18 years old (March 2024) in order to keep him at Elland Road for the foreseeable future.

Although the young English attacking midfielder is now part of Leeds’ senior first-team, the majority of his performances have come for the club’s youth sides.

Representing both the under-18s and under-21s, Gray, who has also been a part of England’s youth set-up, has directly contributed to nine goals in 38 games in all competitions.