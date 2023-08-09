PIF want to end the transfer window by signing £930k-a-week playmaker for Newcastle

Things have been fairly reserved in the summer transfer window as far as Newcastle are concerned, but they could be about to make an incredible marquee signing that will have the rest of Europe sitting up and taking notice.

The Magpies have been brilliant since PIF (Saudi Public Investment Fund) took over and appointed Eddie Howe, a decision that’s looking more and more inspired as the months go on.

Newcastle are playing attractive football that’s reminiscent of the Kevin Keegan halcyon days in the 1990s, and St. James’ Park is bouncing at every home game.

In many respects, on and off the pitch, the club are going from strength to strength, but at some point they’ll need to step up a level again.

If they want to consistently stand side by side with England and European football’s greatest teams, then world class signings are a must.

According to transfer expert, Dean Jones, one such signing could be made at the back end of the current window too.

Neymar currently earns in the region of €1.08m per week (Capology), which equates to £930,000. That’s an immense outlay, but the Brazilian would certainly take things up a notch.

Even if he’s not the sort of player that Eddie Howe would necessarily want, PIF’s intentions would be crystal clear with Neymar’s hire.

“Newcastle were heavily linked previously and with the PIF ownership it is one of those marquee ideas they would love to come to light,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“Does Eddie Howe want him? I’m not so sure he would see it as the perfect time to be bringing a personality like that into the dressing room and potentially rocking the team balance but at the end of the day this is one of the best players in the world so he’s not really going to be able to say he doesn’t want him if PIF find a way to make it happen.

“Of course the chances here are still slim, but there are very few clubs that could even entertain the idea.”

With a few weeks left of the window, you can never say never in football.