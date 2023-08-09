TalkSPORT announce popular presenter as Laura Woods’ breakfast show replacement

Posted by

Former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has been announced as the new face of TalkSPORT’s breakfast show.

The popular TV personality, best known for his years presenting Sky Sports’ Gilette Soccer Saturday, will now proceed with a new challenge after leaving his position at BSkyB earlier this year.

More Stories / Latest News
Agent’s column: Middle East using sport for political influence, Football’s significant shift, the ‘new’ Super League, Mbappe’s power play and more
Phil Hay provides update on Archie Gray’s Leeds United future
Chelsea have told Newcastle they can sign defender for only £25.8m

Stelling is set to replace Laura Woods, who has teamed up with TNT Sports, as TalkSPORT’s breakfast show’s main presenter in time for next season.

More Stories Jeff Stelling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.