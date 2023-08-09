TalkSPORT announce popular presenter as Laura Woods’ breakfast show replacement

Former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has been announced as the new face of TalkSPORT’s breakfast show.

The popular TV personality, best known for his years presenting Sky Sports’ Gilette Soccer Saturday, will now proceed with a new challenge after leaving his position at BSkyB earlier this year.

? ????????????@JeffStelling is joining talkSPORT ? He’s part of a new @TSBreakfast line up: ? Jeff will be alongside Ally McCoist

? @AlanBrazil to host three days

? @Shebahn takes on a new role Breakfast just got bigger on talkSPORT. pic.twitter.com/pOzdV6T8Ki — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 9, 2023

Stelling is set to replace Laura Woods, who has teamed up with TNT Sports, as TalkSPORT’s breakfast show’s main presenter in time for next season.