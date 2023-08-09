West Ham agree £30 million deal to sign England international

West Ham United have reportedly agreed a deal worth £30 million with Southampton to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the England international is set to become David Moyes’ first major summer signing.

The Athletic have reported Ward-Prowse, who was relegated to the Championship with the Saints last season, is set for a quick return to England’s top-flight and will sign a four-year deal with the Hammers.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is also set to follow Ward-Prowse to London with the England captain expected to join Moyes’ side in a separate deal, also worth £30 million.

