West Ham finally reach breakthrough to sign midfielder alongside Edson Alvarez

West Ham’s incoming signings across the transfer window have been like the old red London buses. You wait for ages for one to come along, and then two or more arrive all at once.

Better late than never, David Moyes, David Sullivan and Tim Steidten appear to be getting their act together. So much so that they could have two signings in place within the next few days.

Edson Alvarez is expected to be announced as the first signing of the window soon, and according to The Athletic‘s (subscription required) David Ornstein, he could be quickly followed by another top talent.

The Hammers have been crying out for midfielders since Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal, and Ornstein suggests that the club are working hard to bring in Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Whilst a fee isn’t detailed at this stage, the fact that the east Londoners have already had a £30m bid turned down would suggest that any sale price would be higher.

The pair could also be followed by Man United’s Harry Maguire after transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted that West Ham had agreed a £30m fee with Erik ten Hag’s side.

West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United for Harry Maguire on £30m fee ??? The verbal agreement is subject to final, key points on deal structure still under discussion but fee now agreed, as per Sky. Personal terms, to be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/cIcr0L5fR4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

It’s a far cry from a few weeks ago when Moyes had in excess of £100m burning a hole in his pocket but, for reasons that have yet to be explained, he wasn’t spending it.

Perhaps all will be forgiven if the board can get the trio of new faces to sign on the dotted line.