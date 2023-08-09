West Ham transfer set to be complete in next 24 hours

Edson Alvarez has reportedly completed his medical and will be unveiled as a new West Ham United player within the next 24 hours.

That’s according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the Hammers are on the verge of officially confirming the 25-year-old Mexican has joined from Ajax.

Alvarez is expected to replace Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal at the start of the window in a deal worth £105 million, and is likely to be the first of multiple signings through the door at the Hammers.

An agreement for James Ward-Prowse is thought to have been reached with Southampton with Manchester United also in talks to sell Harry Maguire.

