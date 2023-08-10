22-year-old seen in the stands as Leeds move looks imminent

Eagle-eyed Leeds supporters will have noticed a player from another club sat in the Elland Road stands on Saturday as the hosts played Cardiff City in their first Championship game of the season.

Daniel Farke’s side had to come from behind and got their reward in injury time.

They also dominated possession against Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup but went behind in the first half before two quick-fire second half goals took the game away from the visitors.

The German clearly has a lot to work on, and with confirmation of Tyler Adams’ move to Chelsea coming on Thursday lunchtime, his immediate task has been made that much more difficult.

Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause worth £20m has been activated today ???? #CFC Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done. pic.twitter.com/Dmvo70FibB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Nevertheless, it’s almost certain that the manager and the new board will have countenanced for such eventualities, and will be bringing in new faces accordingly.

One of them is likely to be Rangers’ 22-year-old, Rabbi Matondo, after Football Insider sources placed him at Leeds’ ground.

The winger could well be seen as a replacement for Willy Gnonto who was left out of the cup game but who was, apparently, not injured but also not available according to the information that Farke gave to reporters in his post-match press conference, detailed by Leeds Live.

Football Insider further suggest that Matondo has been left out of Rangers’ European squad, which would provide a further indication that a move elsewhere is on the cards.

With the season having already started, the quicker that Farke can bed down his squad, the better.