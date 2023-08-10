Barcelona offered chance to sign world superstar for bargain price

There’s a saying that applies just as much to football as it does to life itself and Barcelona surely daren’t look a gift horse in the mouth if they’ve the chance of signing a world star for a bargain price.

Indeed, though the Catalans aren’t necessarily shopping in the bargain basement as such, any deals that they are doing at present have got to be creative, simply because they are still trying to get back on their feet after the disastrous reign of Josep Maria Bartomeu which is believed to have plunged the club into more than a billion euros worth of debt.

With Financial Fair Play issues to attend to also, there’s not much wiggle room for Xavi and Joan Laporta.

However, help may be at hand in the shape of Ligue Un champions, Paris Saint-Germain, after it was made clear that they’re willing to let one of their star players go for next to nothing.

Back in 2017, Neymar made his world record €222m move from Barca to the French capital, but, according to The Independent, six years on the French champions are willing to let him move on for just €60m.

The outlet go on to explain that the Blaugranes are exploring the possibility of a loan deal initially to ensure that any transfer can be afforded.

For president, Joan Laporta, the commercial possibilities are obvious, however, not everyone at the club appears happy about taking the Brazilian back.

Neymar himself would prefer a return to Barcelona, and with a few weeks left of the current window it’s a deal that could get over the line.