David Moyes now keen to sell 24-year-old yet to hit his prime

After agreeing deals to sign James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, West Ham United are now set to offload one of their own players.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims David Moyes is keen to sell Flynn Downes to Southampton ahead of Ward-Prowse’s impending announcement.

Downes, 24, has been with the Hammers since he joined from Swansea just over 12 months ago. However, starting just seven Premier League games last season, the Brentford-born midfielder has struggled to become part of his manager’s first-team plans.

And currently valued at around £10 million, the 24-year-old is set to find himself trading places with Ward-Prowse, who is set to join the Hammers in a deal worth £30 million.

