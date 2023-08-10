As the transfer window eases down into it’s final few weeks, Bayern Munich are making moves in London again, this time for one of Chelsea’s bankable stars.

The Bavarians pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been well documented, and it appears likely that there’ll be a resolution one way or the other in the next few days given that it’s believed Kane himself wants a decision made before he kicks a ball in earnest in 2023/24.

Regardless of whether Thomas Tuchel’s incessant pushing to bring the England marksman in is successful or not, the German appears keen to link up with one of his former charges at Stamford Bridge.

‘Pochettino and the Chelsea board are convinced that Robert Sanchez is an excellent goalkeeper for the present and the future. Poch also likes Kepa, that’s why Chelsea are not desperate to sell him to Bayern, so a good proposal needs to be received or he stays,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘There’s no clarity on the formula of any deal yet, could be a loan with buy option clause discussed this week; but there’s also Geronimo Rulli in the list at Bayern.’

Though there’s clearly a lot of work to do in order to see a deal for Kepa through to completion, the fact that the Blues might be considering a sale speaks volumes.

Having only recently sold Edouard Mendy, a switch for the Spaniard would suggest that Mauricio Pochettino has absolute faith in new arrival, Robert Sanchez.

Rarely, if ever, can so many transfers from one club have occurred in the same transfer window, and if Kepa were to be joined by Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech, that would bring the amount of outgoing transfers at Chelsea up to an astonishing 15 this summer.