Exclusive: Crystal Palace considering move for 22-year-old Liverpool star

Crystal Palace are weighing up a summer approach for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

Having lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and veteran James Milner at the end of last season, Liverpool then agreed to sell Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi sides Al-Ettifaq FC and Ittihad Club respectively. Consequently, Jurgen Klopp has needed to rebuild his midfield with the club already wrapping up deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, while there is still a lot of focus on securing at least one more high-profile incoming with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and now Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo among the Reds’ shortlisted options, as per CaughtOffside sources, one player who is attracting interest of his own is Curtis Jones.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson is understood to be pushing to sign the 22-year-old central midfielder, who has four years left on his contract at Anfield, believing the Liverpool-born midfielder fits the exact profile of the type of player the club needs to sign.

Any agreement is not at an advanced stage with the Eagles still weighing up whether or not to make Liverpool a loan offer with an option to buy or an outright transfer fee.

As for Jones himself, after starting 12 Premier League matches last season; not quite as many as he did during the 2020-21 season (13), there may be some concerns that his development is not quite following the same trajectory previously expected of him, and for this reason, there is optimism that Palace, with the promise of regular minutes, could prise him away from Merseyside.