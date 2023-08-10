Exclusive: European giants interested in summer deal for Anthony Martial

Manchester United will allow Anthony Martial to leave before next month’s transfer deadline.

Failing to convince Erik Ten Hag he is worthy of a place in his regular starting 11, Martial, 27, has remained nothing more than a bit-part figure ever since the Dutchman succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Not only that but following the Red Devils’ recent capture of highly-rated Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for just over £70 million, Martial’s future at Old Trafford has become even more uncertain.

The French striker, who is way down in his side’s pecking order, will be allowed to move on in search of a new challenge should a suitable offer be made.

And as per CaughtOffside sources, although the 27-year-old has failed to attract much interest up until this point, one club that is now considering making an approach is Italian giants Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri have made Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun as their top summer target but with the Gunners holding firm in their valuation, the Serie A side have been forced to pencil up a list of potential alternatives.

Similar to the financial hurdles Inter are struggling to overcome for Balogun, Martial’s proposed transfer also has its difficulties. The Frenchman earns within the region of £13 million per year – a figure the Italian club will not be able to match. Nevertheless, the 2009-10 Champions League winners have requested to remain informed on the striker’s situation though.