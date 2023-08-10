Exclusive: Mourinho pushing hard to get a deal done for PSG star this summer

As the new seasons across Europe begin again, Jose Mourinho has been relatively quiet in the transfer market at AS Roma, however, that could all be about to change.

The Serie A outfit have done some business, though for the most part it has gone under the radar as the deals haven’t been what could be termed as ‘headline’ moves.

With only 10 days to go until they kick off their 2023/24 campaign against Salernitana, the Portuguese has made a move for one PSG star and is, apparently, pushing hard to get him.

It’s perhaps no surprise to learn that it’s one of his countrymen either.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, the ‘Special One’ wants to acquire Renato Sanches.

‘I wanted to update you on Renato Sanches because he could be one of the big opportunities in the market during the final weeks of the transfer window,’ the transfer expert noted.

‘Roma proposed a loan with a buy option, not a mandatory option, to Paris Saint-Germain, but PSG would prefer to sell the player on a permanent transfer or a loan with mandatory buy option.

‘The conversation is ongoing and Mourinho is pushing a lot to have Renato Sanches, so let’s see what’s going to happen.’

A move could make sense for the 25-year-old for whom much was expected earlier in his career and who, it’s fair to say, hasn’t really fulfilled that early promise.

Playing under Mourinho could well change all that, and particularly the feeling of being wanted by someone is bound to lift the player’s confidence.

Though it isn’t clear at present how much any transfer fee would be, that Roma haven’t immediately been rebuffed by the French champions would suggest that they are open to doing a deal.

Watch this space.