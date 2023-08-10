Exclusive: Tottenham man rejects transfer after deal finally done

It’s been a busy old time at Tottenham Hotspur over the past few weeks, with Daniel Levy having to field enquiries and offers whilst Ange Postecoglou gets to grips with his new charges.

The Australian seems to have made an impact at the White Hart Lane outfit already thanks to his no nonsense attitude, and though his side eventually lost against Barcelona in the Gamper Trophy this week, if the style of play was anything to go by, Spurs fans are going to enjoy watching their team once more.

Although the season begins in just a few days time as the Lilywhites kick off their 2023/24 campaign against Brentford, the transfer window remains open for a few more weeks and that could spell danger to any team across European football, not just Tottenham.

Harry Kane’s future has been the subject of incessant speculation throughout the summer, though it’s believed that the player himself wants a resolution before the start of the new season.

One of his team-mates, however, has already turned down a move away despite Spurs agreeing a deal.

‘Davinson Sanchez rejected Spartak Moscow but a deal was done with Spurs for €12/13m. That’s the asking price but the player didn’t accept,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Now Spurs are looking for other solutions for both Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga, who could also leave on loan. Spurs are not desperate. They signed van de Ven who’s an excellent centre-back, so now they want the right proposals to make things happen.’

How Tottenham do in the opening few games of the season will arguably author where they’ll find themselves at the midway point, and the issue for Postecoglou is one of ensuring confidence levels remain high and that any setbacks are met head on and resolved.

If he can bring back the success that the north London faithful so obviously crave, players will be lining up to join rather than having to move on.