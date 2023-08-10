Manchester United agree to sell Fred to Fenerbahce, medical soon

Manchester United are set to sell Fred to Fenerbahce.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has given the Brazilian midfielder his trademark ‘here we go’ slogan.

Becoming the latest player to leave the Premier League giants following the recent departures of several first-team players, including David De Gea and Phil Jones, Fred, who was originally signed by former boss Jose Mourinho, is now preparing for a new challenge.

Despite being subject to a late approach from Turkish rivals Galatasaray earlier on Thursday, the South American appears to have chosen Fenerbahce as his next destination.

Overall, fans will look back at the Brazilian’s time in Manchester fondly. Although the 30-year-old failed to reproduce the performances of some of the club’s most iconic central midfielders, his work rate and commitment to the cause were never questioned.

Since his transfer to Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, Fred, who has represented Brazil on 32 occasions, directly contributed to 33 goals in 213 games in all competitions.

