Gabby Agbonlahor urges West Ham not to sell £70m star

Manchester City have emerged as frontrunners to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham.

Suggestions the Cityzens could sign the Brazil international come as David Moyes looks to replace Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal at the start of the summer window in a club-record deal worth £105 million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning City have verbally offered their Premier League rivals £70 million in exchange for their talented number 10. However, last year’s champions have seen their first offer rejected, prompting speculation they could return with a new and improved offer following the player’s desire to join.

But former striker Gabby Agbonlahor thinks it would be a huge mistake for the Hammers to sell Paqueta, especially considering they let their other first-choice midfielder leave just a few weeks ago.

“What about Paqueta to Manchester City?” asked Agbonlahor on talkSPORT.

“Surely, they wouldn’t sell him. Surely?!”

