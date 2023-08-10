Galatasaray make contact with agents of 30-year-old Man United

Manchester United are preparing to sell Fred.

The only question is which club will the Brazilian join before the summer transfer window closes at the start of next month.

Fulham are believed to be interested in the Manchester United midfielder but with Fenerbahce recently offering the Premier League giants £13 million, including add-ons, the Turkish league looks to be the favourite destination for the 30-year-old.

However, in a dramatic twist, domestic rivals Galatasaray have re-emerged in the race to sign the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, despite cooling their interest earlier in the window.

The rapidly developing situation is the ideal scenario for Manchester United, who will be hoping a bidding war breaks out in order to maximise their return on the out of favour South American.

During his five years at Old Trafford, Fred, who has just 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 33 goals in 213 games in all competitions.

