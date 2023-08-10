Harry Kane deal to Bayern depends on two factors says Fabrizio Romano

With just three days to go until Tottenham open their 2023/24 Premier League season with a fixture against Brentford, Harry Kane’s situation remains up in the air.

It’s not the best position for the north Londoners to find themselves in, but that’s largely down to Daniel Levy’s insistence on either getting what he considers appropriate value for his talisman, or keeping him at the club in the hope that he’ll sign a new deal in the next 12 months.

The Spurs chairman isn’t known for playing such a high stakes poker game, but he’s really putting his neck on the line for this one.

Bayern Munich, at present, don’t appear to be out of the picture, and as Fabrizio Romano notes, there are two important factors to consider when seeing if the deal can go through or not.

‘For Harry Kane, a crucial few days ahead, because his camp communicated to both Tottenham and Bayern that they want any deal to be decided this week,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Harry Kane’s preference is not to leave after the first game in the Premier League this season. Tottenham play on Sunday so the expectation is to get the deal done by Friday or Saturday, otherwise the deal will collapse. Let’s see what happens.

‘Bayern had internal talks on Wednesday to discuss Kane again, and some sources believe that they will bid one last time. So, this one will depend on Bayern – and on Daniel Levy.’

To date, Kane himself has kept his own counsel, preferring not to comment at all it seems.

When words can be twisted or misconstrued, that’s perhaps the most sensible option for the centre-forward to take at this moment.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Barcelona star wants to stay but club could have other ideas with Man United linked “I absolutely do not get it”- Peter Schmeichel slams Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta after recent decision Fabrizio Romano’s definitive update on Jurgen Klopp’s situation at Liverpool

He will have plenty of things to say about his future in good time, so what would be the point of keeping the headline writers busy on the eve of an important fixture.

Given the self-imposed deadline that Kane himself has put on any deal going through, everyone will know how this one ends – for this summer at least – in a few days.