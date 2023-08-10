Harry Kane deal to Bayern depends on two factors says Fabrizio Romano

With just three days to go until Tottenham open their 2023/24 Premier League season with a fixture against Brentford, Harry Kane’s situation remains up in the air.
It’s not the best position for the north Londoners to find themselves in, but that’s largely down to Daniel Levy’s insistence on either getting what he considers appropriate value for his talisman, or keeping him at the club in the hope that he’ll sign a new deal in the next 12 months.
The Spurs chairman isn’t known for playing such a high stakes poker game, but he’s really putting his neck on the line for this one.
Bayern Munich, at present, don’t appear to be out of the picture, and as Fabrizio Romano notes, there are two important factors to consider when seeing if the deal can go through or not.
‘For Harry Kane, a crucial few days ahead, because his camp communicated to both Tottenham and Bayern that they want any deal to be decided this week,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.
‘Harry Kane’s preference is not to leave after the first game in the Premier League this season. Tottenham play on Sunday so the expectation is to get the deal done by Friday or Saturday, otherwise the deal will collapse. Let’s see what happens.
‘Bayern had internal talks on Wednesday to discuss Kane again, and some sources believe that they will bid one last time. So, this one will depend on Bayern – and on Daniel Levy.’
To date, Kane himself has kept his own counsel, preferring not to comment at all it seems.
When words can be twisted or misconstrued, that’s perhaps the most sensible option for the centre-forward to take at this moment.
He will have plenty of things to say about his future in good time, so what would be the point of keeping the headline writers busy on the eve of an important fixture.
Given the self-imposed deadline that Kane himself has put on any deal going through, everyone will know how this one ends – for this summer at least – in a few days.
Spurs must keep Harry Kane. He’s worth 30 goals plus and will help get them into champions league again.Spurs must get more defenders who are better than some we have for to long.Glad to see attacking football again been a spurs fan for over 60 years Good luck for 2023/4 season
Absolutely right….and this is going to be a great season for Spurs and Kane
Ditto
Hello? It’s THURSDAY today & PL season kicks off on SUNDAY – for THFC.
Does anyone really think Harry Kane will be sold in the next 3 days, so close to the start of the season?
Bale was just as important and was sold on the last day of the transfer window
Bale deal was actually done before that, THFC only let him go on last day as they wanted to secure all their purchases first (to make the ‘rebuild statement’ &/or ease the supporters ‘disappointment?’)
Oh my, am I really going to be so wrong?
Bid allegedly now accepted & it’s now up to Harry to decide?
The value of Kane from Tottenhams seasons aspirations expectation outvalues any financial package Bayern can offer.
Kane is priceless.
This will be an enjoyable season for Spurs and Kane who will outscore Haaland.
With no european football Harry will be in the best possible shape for both Tottenhams campaign and England next summer.
I notice a lot of the pundits wanting Kane to go are affiliated with there rivals. Scared??
Spot on!
Yes, that. 👍🏽
“The Spurs chairman isn’t known for playing such a high stakes poker game, but he’s really putting his neck on the line for this one.”
Umm..come again? It’s his bread and butter.