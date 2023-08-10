“I absolutely do not get it”- Peter Schmeichel slams Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta after recent decision

He was fearless as a goalkeeper, and as a pundit Peter Schmeichel often goes where others fear to tread, with Mikel Arteta the latest to feel his wrath.

The towering Dane clearly isn’t interested in sitting on the fence when offering an opinion, and that’s precisely what a good pundit should do.

Having been there and done it in his own playing career, Schmeichel is more than qualified to critique those who are currently playing the game or managing in it.

Arteta has done remarkably well since taking over at Arsenal, but there’s one recent decision that he’s made which hasn’t gone down well at all with the former Man United custodian.

“I absolutely do not get it. I cannot understand how a manager can come to the conclusion that it’s a great thing to have competition for the No 1 shirt,” he said on Radio Five Live (h/t Daily Mail).

“A goalkeeper’s position is very reactive. You cannot create anything on your own, you have to wait for things to happen.

“You’re now asking your goalkeeper to prove you’re better than the other one. That means you now have to go and do stuff, and you don’t want that. It’s the one position on the pitch where you just want steady.

“When you have a competition situation he also plays that game for himself and for that position, and I don’t get it. What you do is you put a lot of insecurity into the two of them.”

As a former goalkeeper himself, Schmeichel can perfectly understand how the move for David Raya might affect Aaron Ramsdale.

Whilst it is ostensibly true that having strength in depth in all positions is an absolute need in the modern game, there’s a cogent argument, and one which the Dane has made, that having one No.1 is sufficient.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano’s definitive update on Jurgen Klopp’s situation at Liverpool Huge development in Harry Kane’s situation sees Tottenham man having to make quick decision Exclusive: Bayern make a surprise move for Chelsea stalwart

Though we’re going back some while now, when the England national team rotated the keeper’s jersey between Peter Shilton and Ray Clemence, it rarely worked.

A similar scenario can certainly be predicted at the Gunners, and Arteta could well live to regret his decision.