Lauren James learns length of World Cup ban following Last 16 stamp

England and Chelsea’s Lauren James has discovered what the length of her World Cup ban will be.

The young Lioness stunned football fans after she was sent off for a stamp on an opponent against Nigeria in the Women’s World Cup Round of Last 16, and although England progressed via penalties, James’ absence will serve as a huge blow ahead of their quarter-final against Columbia on Saturday.

However, following her reckless decision to stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, fans have been left to wonder exactly how many games the talented 21-year-old will miss.

And answering those questions, it has recently been confirmed by the FA that James will return in time for the final if England progresses that far.

She will, however, miss the tournament’s quarters and semi-finals after being handed a two-game ban.