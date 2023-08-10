Man United prepare move to sign 23-year-old from Crystal Palace

Manchester United are set to sell Harry Maguire to West Ham United, and according to recent reports, the Red Devils have added Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi to their shortlist of possible replacements.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Erik Ten Hag is considering Palace’s number six as a possible replacement for Maguire, who is set to reunite with David Moyes in a deal worth around £30 million.

Guehi, currently valued at £35 million, is not the only option on United’s shortlist though.

Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmon Tapsoba and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are also candidates to replace Maguire’s place in Ten Hag’s squad.

