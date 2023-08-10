Mason Greenwood spotted training as potential Man United return nears

It’s clearly been a long, hard road back to full fitness for Mason Greenwood, but with a potential Man United return nearing, the player has been spotted being put through his paces in training.

He’s yet to join up with his former and new Man United team-mates, and as The Sun report, he may not get the chance if the club decide to send him out on loan, however, he is putting in the hard yards on the training pitch in order to get himself in the best shape for whatever comes next.

The Sun have pictures of Greenwood in training, being watched by his father, who was cradling Greenwood’s newborn daughter.

It marks a remarkable turnaround from 18 months ago when he was arrested by the Police on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Subsequently suspended by the Red Devils, there appeared to be no way back for Greenwood. However, all charges were eventually dropped meaning that he was able to resume his football career.

The difficulty for Man United is how they will be perceived were they to welcome Greenwood back into the fold.

Though he is, effectively, an innocent man, the media coverage of his case to this point will ensure that he gets a rough ride wherever United play, and that could affect the team as a whole.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Tottenham man rejects transfer after deal finally done Barcelona offered chance to sign world superstar for bargain price Exclusive: Barcelona star wants to stay but club could have other ideas with Man United linked

From a commercial perspective too, there is the issue of whether sponsors will still want to align themselves with the club.

With the new season starting this weekend, a quick decision on what happens next will be best for all concerned.