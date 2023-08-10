Newcastle make final decision on signing Neymar

When players such as Neymar become available on the transfer market, clubs such as Newcastle United need to be in the shake up if they want to improve.

Though the Brazilian’s style of play may not evidently 100 percent suit what Eddie Howe is trying to achieve at St. James’ Park, there surely has to be room in every side for a maverick player.

Neymar remains one of the best in the world. The type of winger that, when he’s on song, he gets supporters up and out of their seats.

At 31 years of age, he may be past his peak, but he still has the pace and skill to bamboozle even the most accomplished of defenders.

To that end he will surely become an asset to whomever signs him and, bearing in mind he cost Paris Saint-Germain a world-record, mind-boggling €222m just six years ago, his current price – believed to be around the £45m mark according to Ben Jacobs for Give Me Sport – is a genuine bargain.

That team is not going to be Newcastle United, however.

‘Newcastle have no plans to try and sign Neymar, despite some links,’ Jacobs wrote in his Give Me Sport column.

‘[…] Neymar’s wages would also be problematic for Newcastle. They don’t want to break their wage structure just yet and these types of marquee signings would require them to do so.

‘It’s true, PIF would love a global superstar (who wouldn’t?!). But first Newcastle need to show they can qualify for Europe season-on-season, and then with improved finances the model (and thus wage bill) will change.

‘Howe also has to be convinced any big name is a fit and will have a major say. He is very chemistry conscious.’

As Jacobs notes, the Magpies owners are keen on a ‘marquee’ signing and Neymar would certainly have fitted into that bracket, however, what the final decision on the player also shows is that PIF are fully behind their manager now and moving forward.

That’s as healthy a relationship as can possibly be, and a real positive for Newcastle United.