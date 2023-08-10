Man United-linked centre-back compared to Raphael Varane

Harry Maguire is on the verge of leaving Manchester United and joining West Ham.

The England international, after continuing to fall out of favour under Erik Ten Hag, which has included being stripped of the side’s captaincy at the end of the season, has been forced to accept a summer transfer away from Old Trafford in an attempt to restart his stagnating career.

And with David Moyes thought to be a long-time admirer of the 30-year-old, and the Hammers reportedly agreeing a deal worth around £30 million with their Premier League rivals, a switch to East London seems to be just a matter of time for the former Leicester City centre-back.

Maguire’s impending departure is also expected to see United head back into the transfer market in search of a suitable replacement. Several names are thought to be on the 20-time league winners’ shortlist, including Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

And speaking about the highly-rated rated defender, French transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson, believes the 23-year-old would be an ideal signing for United and even compared him to four-time Champions League-winner Raphael Varane.

“I do think there is the potential that Todibo makes that kind of Man United move in the near future and if the Manchester club do get him, I think there are some similarities with Raphael Varane in many ways,” Johnson wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

During his two years at Nice, Todibo, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to two goals in 103 games in all competitions.