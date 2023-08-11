25-year-old Leicester City ace doesn’t want to play in Championship

Enzo Maresca is likely to be delighted with the way in which his Leicester side have started the 2023/24 campaign, with an opening day Championship win against Coventry followed by a Carabao Cup win at Burton.

Unfortunately for the Foxes and any of their opponents, the transfer window remains open for almost another three weeks, and that means that transfers out are still a big possibility.

For managers who are trying to ensure dressing room equilibrium, it’s a time of the season that they can do without.

It leaves a sour taste when players who are clearly part of their club’s plans, and have begun the season with them, or then forced to accept a sale.

In the case of Wout Faes, however, he’s made his own bed and it will be interesting to see how Maresca and the Leicester board react.

?? Galatasaray, Leicester formas? giyen Wout Faes’i gündeme ald?. Belçikal? stoper Championship’te oynamak istemiyor. Yunus Akgün’e de Leicester’?n ilgisi var. Kar??l?kl? görü?meler devam ediyor.#yüzdeyüz pic.twitter.com/NfLUafiY1W — Ertan Süzgün (@ertansuzgun) August 10, 2023

According to Turkish TV reporter, Ertan Suzgun, the 25-year-old Belgian doesn’t want to play in the Championship and is seeking a move away.

Galatasaray are apparently interested in the player’s services, and Leicester may well be able to turn the situation to their advantage.

Suzgun also notes Gala’s 23-year-old, Yunus Akgun, is of interest to the Midlands-based side, and negotiations for both players will continue.

With plenty of time left before the window closes, there’s every chance a deal could be done.