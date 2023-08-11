Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is not very interested in moving to West Ham, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent. He prefers the idea of leaving Premier League and playing abroad.

Writing in his latest Reading the Game Newsletter, Delaney said:

“Arsenal are meanwhile aiming to get an increasingly rare number-six once Folarin Balogun goes. West Ham United have also made a move for the striker, but he apparently wants to leave the Premier League,” Delaney writes.

Inter Milan have expressed interest in securing his services alongside AS Monaco, but Arsenal will not sell for cheap as they seek close to £40m for striker.