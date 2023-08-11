Aston Villa submit offer to sign 24-year-old playmaker this summer

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the Premier League side have submitted an offer in excess of €30 million in order to sign the player.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder joined Galatasaray in February this year and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa were overly dependent on Ollie Watkins in the attack last season and the 27-year-old striker clearly needs more help and support from his teammates.

Signing someone like Zaniolo will add creativity and vision in the final third. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for Watkins and break down deep defences.

It remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit are prepared to sanction his departure this summer.

Zaniolo has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well. The opportunity to join Aston Villa could be a tempting proposition for the player.

Villa will be competing in Europe next season and they have a top-class manager like Unai Emery in charge. The move to the West Midlands club would certainly be a step up for the Italian international. He will look to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Aston Villa have been quite impressive in the transfer market so far and they have pulled off signings like Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby.

Signing a creative midfielder like Zaniolo will help them improve further and push for Champions League qualification next season

