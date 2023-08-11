Chelsea plotting last-minute hijack of Liverpool move for 21-year-old star

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from the Guardian, Liverpool have agreed on a club-record deal to sign the 21-year-old but Chelsea remain keen on signing the player.

Apparently, Liverpool have agreed to pay £110 million to Brighton for the talented young midfielder and Chelsea are ready to outbid them.

Caicedo has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for weeks now and the Blues will not want to miss out on him.

Initially, Liverpool were keen on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton but they have not been able to agree on a deal with the Saints.

It seems that Liverpool have now turned their attention towards Caicedo and they are hoping to get a deal done.

The Reds have already secured an agreement with his club and the player is expected to undergo his medical with the Anfield outfit later today.

Chelsea are clearly plotting a last-minute hijack and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can convince Brighton to accept their offer.

The Seagulls will want to sell the player to the highest bidder and it is fair to assume that if Chelsea can offer a better deal than Liverpool, Brighton might be tempted to accept it.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few hours. Liverpool are might not be willing to enter a bidding war with Chelsea at the last minute.