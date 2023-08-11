According to Sport Witness, Newcastle is interested in signing teenage Watford midfielder Yaser Asprilla this summer.

The Magpies may need to move quickly to get the Colombian, though, as Real Sociedad of La Liga, FC Porto of Portugal, and Brighton & Hove Albion are also rumored to be interested in signing the Watford teenager.

According to Atena 2, the midfielder may demand a transfer away from Vicarage Road in the upcoming weeks since he apparently wants to play in the premier league.

Asprilla’s asking price from Watford is still to be determined, but according to Transfermarkt, he is only worth €4.5 million (£4 million), which might make him an attractive option for teams.

The 19-year-old is someone to keep an eye on for the rest of the summer because a lot of clubs are interested in him.