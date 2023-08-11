Exclusive: Aston Villa considering late approach for Man United attacker

Aston Vila are one of a handful of clubs monitoring Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United situation.

Despite joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for over £70 million just two years ago, the English winger is facing an uncertain future and could leave the Red Devils before next month’s transfer deadline.

Having failed to recapture the same form that earned him such a high-profile move, sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that Villa are one club interested in offering the struggling winger an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare.

And with Leon Bailey netting just four times last season, despite starting 26 Premier League games, as well as the fact his contract will enter its final year this time next year, Unai Emery has added Sancho to his list of potential summer options.

The Midlands club are not the only side intrigued by the former Dortmund winger though. Other sides; some in the Premier League and others abroad, have also internally discussed United’s number 25. Our sources believe the mounting interest in the Englishman could lead to a late transfer dash.

And while Erik Ten Hag is currently open to letting the 23-year-old leave, as long as a realistic offer is made, the Dutchman wants assurances funds received will be reinvested into the squad, therefore, any approaches too late in the window could force the 53-year-old to reconsider.