Exclusive: French football expert names logical replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham

Harry Kane is on his way to Bayern Munich after Tottenham agreed a deal with the Bundesliga club on Thursday and when it comes to his replacement, French football expert Jonathan Johnson has named a Ligue 1 star as the logical replacement for the English superstar.

That is Lille’s Jonathan David, who has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent seasons. It has already been reported this summer that the Canada international is being considered to replace Kane as Tottenham’s striker and according to Jonathan Johnson, that would be the logical move for the north London club to make.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, the French football journalist believes it is a deal that could happen due to Lille’s need for cash and that the 23-year-old needs regular game time on Europe’s biggest stages.

Speaking about David and Tottenham, Johnson said: “It would be a logical move for Tottenham to move for Jonathan David if they end up cashing in on Harry Kane. However, David has been linked with a move away from Lille for quite a long time now and it never seems to materialise.

“He’s one of the few players that Lille would really be able to cash in on to help their financial issues, which makes a transfer possible. The forward is also a player who seems to always find form just before the transfer window opens but then dips during the season. Therefore, it’s quite hard for clubs to be absolutely sure that they want to make the move because you sometimes get these inconsistent periods of form, which I think makes some clubs, certainly some of the bigger clubs around Europe, reluctant to step in and make a bid.

“There’s only so much David can aspire to do at Lille, having already won the Ligue 1 title with them so a move would be best this summer and I think, like Todibo, he needs regular game time now on the continental stage.”