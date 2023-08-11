Bayer Leverkusen may find some of their top stars under threat of more lucrative offers elsewhere but that hasn’t deterred Xabi Alonso’s men from engaging in a few transactions of their own.

Christian Falk informed readers in his latest Fact Files column that the German outfit has a sixth new arrival on the way in the form of Manchester United’s Matej Kovar.

“Bayer Leverkusen continues its squad planning. It has a sixth newcomer on the way: it is goalkeeper Matej Kovar from Manchester United. He was last loaned to Sparta Prague and became a champion in the Czech Republic,” the BILD reporter wrote for CaughtOffside.

This comes amid a goalkeeper exodus at Old Trafford, with long-serving ‘keeper David de Gea let go whilst Dean Henderson has been in talks with Nottingham Forest (Independent) over a potential Premier League switch.

It’s possible now, however, that things could change rapidly on this front following third-choice Tom Heaton’s injury ahead of the start of the season proper.

On Leverkusen’s end, they’ll be more than pleased to snap up the 23-year-old Kovar for their own preparations prior to facing off against Teutonia Ottensen in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

There’ll be big expectations for what the shotstopper can achieve in Germany after what was an eye-catching loan spell over in the Czech top-flight.