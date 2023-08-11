Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds have secured an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion for the transfer of Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal across the line.

Klopp has confirmed that an agreement with Caicedo’s club is in place and the Reds are yet to secure an agreement with the player.

?? Jurgen Klopp on Moises Caicedo deal. “ "I can confirm that a deal with the club has been agreed… “Then the agreement with the player we will see. We don't have endless resources, we didn't see a couple of things happening in the summer." pic.twitter.com/h6EPajJl8b — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 11, 2023

The midfielder was reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea before Liverpool entered the race and agreed on a deal with his club. It remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old decides to force a move to Stamford Bridge and snub Liverpool in the end.

Meanwhile, Klopp has also hinted that surprising outgoings might have resulted in Liverpool’s move for the 21-year-old midfielder. The Reds recently parted ways with former captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Both players were expected to continue beyond this summer but they have moved to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool are now forced to act in the transfer market and bring in midfield reinforcements.

Caicedo could prove to be a quality replacement for Fabinho. The Brazilian defensive midfielder showed signs of decline last season and this is the right time for the two parties to go separate ways.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the league over the past year and he should prove to be a superb long-term investment.

Liverpool have agreed to pay £110 million for him and it will be interesting to see if the player is ready to wrap up the move soon.