‘I can confirm….’: Jurgen Klopp drops exciting Liverpool transfer update

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds have secured an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion for the transfer of Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal across the line.

Klopp has confirmed that an agreement with Caicedo’s club is in place and the Reds are yet to secure an agreement with the player.

The midfielder was reportedly keen on a move to Chelsea before Liverpool entered the race and agreed on a deal with his club. It remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old decides to force a move to Stamford Bridge and snub Liverpool in the end.

Meanwhile, Klopp has also hinted that surprising outgoings might have resulted in Liverpool’s move for the 21-year-old midfielder. The Reds recently parted ways with former captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Both players were expected to continue beyond this summer but they have moved to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool are now forced to act in the transfer market and bring in midfield reinforcements.

Moises Caicedo in action.
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea plotting last-minute hijack of Liverpool move for 21-year-old star
Alan Shearer puts out hilarious tweet after latest Harry Kane transfer update
Man City rejected bid from Premier League club this summer for 21-year-old star

Caicedo could prove to be a quality replacement for Fabinho. The Brazilian defensive midfielder showed signs of decline last season and this is the right time for the two parties to go separate ways.

The 21-year-old has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the league over the past year and he should prove to be a superb long-term investment.

Liverpool have agreed to pay £110 million for him and it will be interesting to see if the player is ready to wrap up the move soon.

More Stories Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.