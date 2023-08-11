According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Leeds is still debating whether to sell Wilfried Gnonto this summer, although they prefer him to depart only on loan.

Despite the player’s refusal to play for the team because he wants to leave, the Sky Italia journalist claims that the Whites are still not willing to sell.

They might be open to a loan exit later in the window, with Everton and Aston Villa being the main suitors.

“For Gnonto at the moment Leeds United is not open to the sale,” he wrote.

“The possibility of a loan remains standing in the last days of the market (Aston Villa and Everton interested).”

The Yorkshire club have only one spot left for loan deals this transfer window and Gnonto might be the last to leave.