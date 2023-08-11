Liverpool are closing in on the capture of the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

A report from the Athletic claims that Liverpool have now reached an agreement with Brighton to sign the player for a fee of around £110 million.

Chelsea were reportedly keen on signing the 21-year-old and they offered up to £100 million for him. However, Brighton have decided to sell him to the highest bidder.

Liverpool are yet to agree on personal terms with the player and it remains to be seen whether they can sort out the formalities in time for the player’s medical which is planned for Friday.

The development will come as a massive blow for Chelsea who were hoping to sign the player as the ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kanté.

Meanwhile, Liverpool needed to bring in a quality defensive midfielder as well after the departure of Fabinho. The Brazilian moved to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer.

Liverpool were desperate to rebuild their midfield unit this summer and they have now done that in spectacular style.

The signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Moises Caicedo should improve them immensely and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can launch a title charge in the upcoming season.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the league and he is only 21. Working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp will only help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Ecuadorian international has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player and he will be hoping to justify Liverpool’s investment in the coming seasons.