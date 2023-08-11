Liverpool set to lose out to Chelsea on Lavia as well as Caicedo

Just when Liverpool thought things couldn’t get any worse, it appears that Chelsea are going to gazump them on the Romeo Lavia deal as well as Moises Caicedo.

For the latter, it seems that the Reds can’t really do too much about it. After having a British record bid submitted by Brighton and Hove Albion, the player apparently professed a personal preference of only wishing to sign for the Blues.

Whilst that may have left Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s owners seething, it’s absolutely Caicedo’s prerogative to move to whichever club he chooses.

At the time of writing, Chelsea haven’t actually equalled Liverpool’s bid, but that is considered to be a formality.

With the Reds’ opening fixture of the Premier League weekend ironically against Chelsea, one can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

If that wasn’t bad enough for Liverpool supporters, RMC Sport journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, tweeted late on Friday that Chelsea had agreed a bid with another Jurgen Klopp target, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

For the Anfield outfit to not get either player has to go down as a huge failure on the part of their recruitment department.

It also means that they’ve still not plugged the midfield gaps that have been left by the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho et al.

Whether that will translate into some poor early season performances will soon be known.

