Man City team news: New signings left on the bench along with Jack Grealish

The first game of the new Premier League season sees title holders, Man City, open their campaign on a Friday night at Turf Moor.

Burnley under Vincent Kompany hasn’t been the most hospitable of grounds for away sides, and Pep Guardiola’s squad is likely to find it tougher than their FA Cup tie against the Clarets last season.

New signings Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol have been left on the bench, and Jack Grealish is a surprise sub too.

Our first @premierleague team news of 2023/24 ? XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Laporte, Gomez, Gvardiol, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/i3IF8qqZ7t — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 11, 2023

Despite such quality players not starting the game, the depth of City’s squad remains head and shoulders over just about any other club in Europe.

Erling Haaland leads the line as expected, alongside Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez. A solid back line and creative midfield gives Guardiola some brilliant options across the pitch, and if Burnley are to stand any chance of getting at least a point from this match, they’ll need to be on their guard from first until last.

The issue for Kompany will be that if he sets his stall out for his team to play football against their opponents, they could be ripped apart, and if he plays things too cautious, it will invite City onto them relentlessly.

Complacency is likely to be City’s undoing this season, and this first 90+ minutes of the season will show how up for the fight the visitors are at this early stage.