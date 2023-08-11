Manchester United decision casts major doubt on Mason Greenwood future

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been left out of the club’s provisional squad number list for the upcoming season.

According to reports, the 21-year-old striker was not included on the squad list for the new season and he remains suspended by the Premier League club since January 2022.

The 21-year-old was arrested after being charged with assault and controlling behaviour but those charges were dropped in February.

Manchester United are now expected to make a concrete decision on his future soon.

The player could have his contract terminated if the Red Devils feel that he is not fit to represent the club once again.

Alternatively, they could look to let him leave the club on a permanent or temporary transfer as well.

Greenwood has not played professional football for over a year now and he will need time to regain his form and sharpness. He was regarded as one of the best young attacking prospects in English football when he broke through to the first-team scene at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if he can get his Manchester United career back on track.