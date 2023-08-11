Palace man on verge of completing Selhurst Park exit

With three weeks left of the summer transfer window, many clubs could end up seeing players leave after their seasons have started, and that appears to be the case for one Crystal Palace star.

The Eagles were certainly flying high under Roy Hodgson in the latter part of the 2022/23 campaign, however, that wasn’t enough to be able to keep hold of their talisman, Wilfried Zaha.

Unfortunately for the Selhurst Park outfit, they are a club that are always susceptible for bids for their players given that they’re not, with respect, one of the English top-flight’s ‘bigger’ clubs.

They have bought reasonably well in the window so far and although they’ve only got Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca to show for their efforts, both are great additions for Hodgson.

In an ideal world the south Londoners won’t want to lose any more players and perhaps bring in one or two more, but it appears that Jake O’Brien will be the next out of the exit door.

Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien set to join Lyon on a permanent deal. Long-term contract. Loan to RWD Molenbeek a possibility but not a certainty. #CPFC — Edmund Brack (@EdmundBrack) August 10, 2023

According to a tweet from South London Press journalist, Edmund Brack, the defender is set to seal a long-term deal with French giants, Lyon.

In order for Hodgson to continue the good work he displayed when taking over from Patrick Vieira, Parish needs to get to work over the final few weeks and bring in some more bodies.

A lack of strength in depth is arguably what will kill off any European hopes that Palace may harbour at this early stage.