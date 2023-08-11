Specialist ready to complete West Ham move after medical

West Ham head to Bournemouth on the opening day of their 2023/24 Premier League campaign, but it’s likely to come just a little bit too soon for one potential new signing to make his debut.

Although the east Londoners have had the entire summer to bring in new signings, and with a Europa Conference League win and therefore Europa League entry this season behind them which should have made it an easier sell to players, the club failed to bring any new names through the door until Edson Alvarez arrived earlier this week.

Fortunately for all concerned, on the eve of the new season, there could be another two or three new team-mates joining him in time for the second match of the season – and the first at the London Stadium – against Chelsea.

James Word-Prowse, in London tonight ahead of medical tests already booked on Friday. ????????? #WHUFC He’s joining West Ham — as agreement was reached on Wednesday, confirmed. ? Talks over personal terms with Harry Maguire continue. pic.twitter.com/T5DH2bU1FM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, free-kick specialist, James Ward-Prowse arrived in London on Thursday ahead of his medical examination on Friday.

At the time of writing, there hasn’t been an update as to whether the medical has been completed and signed off, though it’s thought it will be a formality.

From the Southampton captain’s point of view, a move back to the Premier League will mean he can be seen week in and week out by Gareth Southgate, and that could be advantageous in a season which ends with the European Championship next summer.