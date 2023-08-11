Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is now closing in on a move to Bayern Munich.

The German outfit have been trying to sign the England international for weeks and they have finally reached an agreement with the North London club.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kane is set to arrive in Munich later today and he will complete his medical with the German club.

The 30-year-old will sign a contract until 2027 and he wants to make his debut for Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig on Saturday if the medical is finalised in time.

The 30-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and he should prove to be a cracking addition to the Bayern Munich attack.

The German champions had an underwhelming campaign last year despite winning the league title and they will be hoping to improve in the upcoming season and compete for the Champions League trophy.

Someone like Kane should be able to make a huge difference in the final third and he will certainly help them improve going forward. The England international is more than just a goal scorer and his playmaking abilities will help break down opposition defences as well.

? Excl. News #Kane: NOW it’s almost a DONE DEAL! @HKane will arrive in Munich on Friday as he has approved the move – as revealed last night ? ? ?? Medical today

?? Contract until 2027 confirmed

?? Kane wants to try to play against Leipzig on Saturday if the medical will be… pic.twitter.com/alLeHA4uwI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 11, 2023

The Tottenham striker scored 32 goals across all competitions last season and Bayern Munich have missed a presence like him since the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

Kane is at the peak of his powers and he will look to win major trophies with the German club now. He is yet to win a single trophy at club level with Tottenham and the player needed to utilise his peak years better.

A move to Bayern Munich could not have come at a better time for the player.